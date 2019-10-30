Mohit Kumar doing what he does best: Telling stories

If you know someone's story, you feel you know the person already. While every form of art walked roads of changes, stories walked through their share too. Microfiction has evolved as a popular form of storytelling and gladly, the forerunner of this change, The Scribbled Stories, is co-founded by Mr Mohit Kumar.

A 20-year-old content creator who always wanted to tell stories, Mohit knew he needed to create a storybook of his own where he could tell people stories that he could empathize with. He turned the scribbles of his last notebook page to an online microfiction platform and today the numbers speak for themselves. The active online audience of 2 million poets, readers, writers, and artists engage with the content 3 steps beyond the organic 'like'.

Primarily a Content Curator with The Scribbled Stories, Mohit also leads the Brand Collaboration Team. From pitching to the potential clients from presenting the campaign reports, he is involved actively in all the core steps. This brings about an ample amount of collaborations that The Scribbled Stories work with, from NGOs to Bollywood Movies.

Mr Mohit Kumar is a two-time TEDx speaker who has influenced and inspired a lot of writers of the current generation because he makes the young writers believe that 'they can.' He also takes content workshops all across the country. Currently, he is busy working on his debut book, travelling, and focusing on the first-love of any writer, reading. Mohit is also a TEDx Curator who is cementing the future of content creation and consumption as and how the reader wants it.

Storytelling has also become one of the core marketing functions for the big corporates. Microfiction delivers in 25 or lesser words and keeps the theme intact, so you can 'say a lot in a little', the tagline of The Scribbled Stories keeps it clear. We also post multiple content formats like Snippets, Open Letters, Poems or Stories, all of them talks about people like you and me.

The best part is, people from all parts of the world send their submissions to the platform in these formats and get the thrill of being a published writer. So maybe before one wishes to be a writer by profession, they already know how'd it really feel to be one!

