Mohit Malik turns singer for his show Kullfi Kumarr Bajewala

Mohit Malik is honing his playback skills to render songs on his own

Mohit Malik

Mohit Malik, who plays a rock star on the show Kullfi Kumarr Bajewala, has been taking music lessons. While singer Nakkash Aziz has been lending voice to the tracks filmed on the actor so far, Malik is honing his playback skills to render songs on his own. "I have been training in music and I'm looking forward to singing on the show," says Malik.

Mohit Malik, essays Sikander Singh Gill in the TV show "Kullfi Kumarr Bajewala", says he has started maintaing a diary in which he makes notes for the character. The actor has also been taking music lessons, learning Punjabi language and writing musical notes for the Star Plus show, read a statement. "My character demanded me to do a lot of homework. I worked hard to understand the characterization and behaviour of Sikander Singh Gill. I even have started writing a diary when I am on the sets as it gives me more edge," said Mohit.

Mohit has earlier worked in shows like "Pari Hoon Main", "Banoo Main Teri Dulhann" and "Doli Armaano Ki".

