Mohnish Bahl remembers Rajkumar Barjatya: I owe my career completely to the Barjatyas

Mohnish Bahl remembers the late producer Rajkumar Barjatya, father of Sooraj Barjatya, who passed away on Thursday.

Mohnish Bahl, Sooraj Barjatya at Rajkumar Barjatya's funeral

I owe my career completely to the Barjatyas. Rajkumar Barjatya ji was like an older statesman and benefactor. Whatever I am today, it is because of him, and his production house [Rajshri Productions].

The most amazing part about Rajkumar ji was that he was always calm and composed; one who could handle all kinds of situations with a lot of care. On set, there would often be ups and downs, but I never saw him lose his cool. In fact, he would always have a fair opinion [about any situation].



Mahesh Bhatt and Mohnish Bahl with Sooraj Barjatya

He was a fair human being, and, on a personal note, they [Barjatyas] have been intrinsic in giving me the career that I have. His values were simple. I remember my audition for Maine Pyar Kiya. They had liked my work, but were worried about casting me in a negative role, because of my mother [Nutan].



Bhagyashree; Bahl; Sachin Pilgaonkar. Pics/Bipin Kokate, Yogen Shah

They wondered how they could launch the son of an actress who had, throughout her career, done beautiful roles. They told me about their reservations, but, I told them it wouldn't matter. Things eventually worked out in my favour.



Swara Bhasker; Soni Razdan and Bhatt

Later, while shooting for Hum Aapke Hai Koun, Rajkumar ji revealed to me that he had spoken to my mother, and had promised her that he would give me a positive role; one that was worthy, [like that of a] lead character, and he fulfilled it with Hum Aapke Hai Koun. That is how just the man was. He will truly be missed.



As told to Sonil Dedhia

