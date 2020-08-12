Mohsin Khan and Shivangi Joshi's soulful track Baarish looks perfect for this romantic weather

Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai actors Mohsin Khan and Shivangi Joshi feature in the music video of Baarish. Sung by Payal Dev and Stebin Ben, the romantic track is written by Kunaal Verma. The video brings to life the sizzling chemistry of Naira and Kartik from the show. Says Joshi, "The song captures a couple in a long-distance relationship." Adds Khan, "I'm glad to make my music video debut with the soulful track."

Payal Dev, the music composer shared in a media interaction, "I was brainstorming on a new composition, Kunaal Verma had beautifully penned the lyrics for it. Then I made a scratch of this melody with Aditya Dev, who produced it and the label liked it too."

"I believe they have done more justice to the song. I hope the audience enjoys this song as much as we did while making it," said Payal.

The song, sung by Payal and Stebin Ben, released on August 11, 2020.

