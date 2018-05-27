Mohsin Khan on Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai time-leap: My character has changed so much

Mohsin Khan on his character and track changes and his experience as a cast member of Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai



Mohsin Khan

Actor Mohsin Khan is loving his new character traits and look in Rajan Shahi's 'Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai', post the time-leap. The actor gives you the dope on his character and track changes and his experience of working in the show.

How do you feel you are one of a top desirable man of TV industry?

It was quite a surprise! I didn't see the newspaper that day and my sister sent me the picture. My family was also very happy.

So Yeh Rishta is going for revamping and two-year leap, how do you feel?

I feel it has been wonderfully done. As Rajan Shahi sir has always said this is God's own show, I feel that we are in good hands. I know that it's going to be a wonderful year.

You are part of the longest-running shows in the history of Indian television. How does that feel?

I am overwhelmed every single day. I thank my stars, God for everything that has happened over the years and for everything that I have achieved. I just hope that this journey continues like this.

With success often comes arrogance but hasn't happened in your case. You are as you were when the show began. What do you have to say about that?

I have never been around anyone who has got arrogant and I haven't seen such behaviour. I earn for myself and my parents. They have always taught us to be humble. We have always grown up like this. If I have a problem, I reach out to my parents. That is what has kept me grounded and humble. I think that going back to your family every day and discussing everything about my life is what keeps me straightforward and humble in my life.

So what are the changes in your character and look post the time-leap?

They have really worked on the look and have completely transformed it. Kartik started out as a man, who pretended to be a middle-class guy. I had to always wear shirts and behave like a middle-class boy. Later on, it is revealed that he is actually the son of a millionaire. So, then you see him in suits. Right now, after two years, a lot has changed. He blames his wife for his brother's death and he is trying to deal with him. He stills loves his wife and his family. He has started drinking and you see him angrier than before. My character has changed for much and as an actor that is a great opportunity for me. I am really loving it.

How is it working with Rajan Shahi, who is involved in every expect of the show?

He has always been good to me, right from Rishikesh, from the first day of shoot. He has always been there to motivate me, to guide me. It's really helpful that he is always there. You often need someone like that to guide you.

Your on-screen chemistry is very stable and the audiences are loving the two of you. What do you have to say?

I am grateful again that Shivangi and I got to work together. People accepted Kartik and Naira instantly and loved them. We have always enjoyed working together. I am really grateful to everyone who has loved us. We often get messages on all social media platforms and I try to reply to as many as possible.

What is the best compliment that you have got?

I don't know the best of compliment that I have got, but I love the praise that comes from my friends. My college friends and those from my engineering days call me and praise my performance. It is great to know that they watch my show. My mom loves the show and so does my sister. They all tell me that they are proud of me and that makes my day.

Did you imagine that this show will grow so much? It has been on air for the last nine years.

The show has always been doing well. It has already completed more than 2000 episodes. The team is like a well-oiled machine now and I hope we continue to do well in the days to come.

Do you feel having young actors like yourself has helped?

I totally believe that young paring and actors are like a small nut in the whole machine. They have the right connection, lighting, direction team, the DOP team, the production and the creative team. All these things have worked for the show. This is why it has managed to connect with the audience for almost nine years now. I really want to thank Rajan sir for leading the team. As I said, I am overwhelmed every single day of my life to be part of this team.

