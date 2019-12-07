Mona Singh, our very own Jassi, all set to tie the knot soon

Your browser does not support the audio element. Your browser does not support the audio element.

The last three months always happen to be the wedding season in Tinsel Town. Last year, Deepika Padukone and Priyanka Chopra tied the knot in lavish wedding ceremonies. In 2017, Anushka Sharma also got hitched to Virat Kohli in a grand and surreptitious ceremony. And now, another announcement has dropped in. This actress has acted in both films and television and is our very own Jassi.

No prizes for guessing we are talking about Mona Singh. A report by Mumbai Mirror states that the actress is all set to tie the knot with her beau who's an investment banker in the South. Singh is busy with an Ekta Kapoor show, titled Kehne Ko Humsafar Hain, and the show is in its third season. However, with this big news breaking in, the makers had to adjust her dates so that she could be with him and his and her family to celebrate the occasion.

A source said, "The producers were happy to oblige and pushed her schedule up, shooting all of Mona's portions together, so she could take off for her big day. She will wrap her scenes in 25 days, with December 14 being her last day on sets." Well, this is indeed a piece of great news for all her fans. But there's another news for all of those who didn't know yet.

After 3 idiots, Singh is all set to reunite with Aamir Khan and Kareena Kapoor Khan in Laal Singh Chaddha, and she took to her Instagram account to share this news, take a look:

It seems she's truly going through the best phase of her life, both professionally and personally.

