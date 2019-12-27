Mona Singh ties the knot in a dreamy, big fat Indian wedding!

Your browser does not support the audio element. Your browser does not support the audio element.

Mona Singh is one of those actors who have a fan following across age groups. From her stint in the hugely popular Jassi Jaisi Koi Nahi, to her sisterly act in 3 Idiots, Mona Singh has charmed her way into people's hearts with her easy charm and grace. Now that the actress has got married, we wish her nothing but the best in life.

A few pictures from Mona's big fat Indian wedding have gone viral on the internet, and we can't help but smile at the actress's infectious excitement and energy. Mona Singh is visibly ecstatic and the photos are so much fun! Check them out below:

Mona seems to have taken a leaf from Priyanka Chopra's stylebook and fashioned her lehenga like the latter's. Granted, both actresses look equally lovely and elegant in their bridal couture.

The M.O.M. - Mission Over Mars actress couldn't keep the smile off her face, just the way a bride ought to in her wedding! The actress danced, posed for cameras and just exuded a joyous vibe throughout.

Mona was equally enthusiastic during the Kalire ceremony and then danced with the guests at the wedding. The actress celebrated her Mehendi ceremony recently, and a few pictures from the event had also gone viral on the internet.

TV celebs like Rakshanda Khan, Gaurav Gera, Rajesh Khera and many others attended Mona's wedding with beau Shyam. How beautiful are the pictures? We can't wait for Mona herself to share some moments from her wedding with her fans!

On the work front, Mona is busy with Ekta Kapoor's show, Kehne Ko Humsafar Hain, and the show is in its third season. She was last seen in the drama web series M.O.M. - Mission Over Mars, created by Ekta Kapoor. The actress will also be reuniting with her 3 Idiots co-stars Kareena Kapoor Khan and Aamir Khan in Laal Singh Chaddha.

Catch up on all the latest entertainment news and gossip here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates