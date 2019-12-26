Mona Singh's mehendi pictures are out and they're all things love and joy!

Your browser does not support the audio element. Your browser does not support the audio element.

Our very own 'Jassi' is all set to get hitched! Yes, we're talking about the lovely Mona Singh, and the actress will be tying the knot with her investment banker beau on December 27. The actress celebrated her Mehendi ceremony recently, and a few pictures from the event went viral on the internet.

Mona's close friend and Jassi Jaisi Koi Nahi co-star Gaurav Gera took to Instagram to share some photos and videos from the ceremony. Check them out below!

Mona Singh looks over the moon posing with her friends on her special day, doesn't she? The actress will soon be reuniting with her 3 Idiots co-stars Aamir Khan and Kareena Kapoor Khan in Laal Singh Chaddha.

It's so incredible to watch Mona letting go and enjoy her big day to the fullest! The actress can't keep from smiling and laughing and just having the best time with her friends. Her floral jewellery and hot pink ensemble exude big fat Indian wedding vibes and we couldn't be more excited for her!

Here are a few other photos that Gaurav Gera shared on Instagram; keep swiping for a video of Mona showing off her beautiful mehendi design.

View this post on Instagram Mona ki Mehndi ðÂÂ¥° #monakishadi A post shared by Gaurav gera (@gauravgera) onDec 26, 2019 at 12:27am PST

On the work front, Mona is busy with Ekta Kapoor's show, Kehne Ko Humsafar Hain, and the show is in its third season. She was last seen in the drama web series M.O.M. - Mission Over Mars, created by Ekta Kapoor.

Catch up on all the latest entertainment news and gossip here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates