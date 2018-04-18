Monali Thakur launches her first independent single

Monali Thakur will also be seen grooving to the music



Famed for being entitled with a national award for moh moh ke dhaage, Monali Thakur is highly appreciated for her melodious and soothing playback tracks. This singer is now ready to bedazzle her fans with her exclusive single track called Tamanna.

This track is her first independent single and has a promising foot tapping music. Monali will also be seen grooving to the music. The audio of the song will be launched today on Rising Star; in which Monali is on the judging panel and the video of the same will be unveiled in a week.

Commenting on the same Monali says, "It is a contemporary piece which is written by Amitabh Bhattacharya and is composed by international music producer, Bert Elliot. It's a fun, pop song and it is basically a portrayal of how I see my life that is carefree and full of pep. The song has hints of western influence in it in terms of the production value but it's an intricate Indian song at the end of the day."

Monali adds, " This is my first independent song and I can say that it is a lot of excitement as it gives an artist's the space to experiment and try something new."

