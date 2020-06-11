Monali Thakur reveals she tied the knot in 2017 and why she kept her marriage a secret

Singer Monali Thakur has revealed in an interview recently that she married her Switzerland-based boyfriend Maik Richter in 2017! She also went on to reveal the reason why she kept her wedding a secret for so long.

Speaking to Times of India, the singer said, "I haven't made it official anywhere on social media yet, but people had already guessed it. A couple of times when my ring was mistakenly visible in my Instagram photos, a lot of people commented asking if it was my wedding ring. That said, Maik and I have successfully been able to hide our marriage for three years."

When asked about the reason for keeping this news a secret, Thakur stated, "The news of my marriage will come as a shock to many as none of my industry friends were aware or invited. We kept delaying the ceremony and announcement and three years just passed by." She added, "I know I'll be abused a lot but I think when we have our wedding ceremony and invite people for the celebrations, they won't be upset anymore."

In case you were unaware, the couple has now collaborated for a single called Dil Ka Fitoor. Shot lusciously in the breathtaking locales of Switzerland, the song captures the sweet chemistry of the two. Have a look right here:

As romantic is their song, their love story is just as gorgeous. This is what she said about meeting him for the first time and how it was an instant yes when he proposed. "I met Maik during my trip to Switzerland and we clicked instantly. Not just him, I made a connection with his family, too. Maik proposed to me at the exact spot where we had met for the first time, under a tree, on a freezing Christmas Eve 2016. My reply was an instant yes."

Monali Thakur has been singing in Hindi films for more than 14 years. Right from Jaan-E-Mann to Race to Golmaal Returns to New York, she has lent her voice to some of the biggest and most successful films. One of her best songs is Sawar Loon from the 2013 Lootera.

