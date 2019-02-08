Money laundering case: BJP lists nine emails Robert Vadra shared with arms dealer's kin

national

Alleging that the Gandhi family owns five properties in London, BJP Spokesperson Sambit Patra says these emails were regarding them

Robert Vadra arrives to appear before the Enforcement Directorate in a money laundering case probe, in New Delhi, on Wednesday. Pic/PTI

Keeping the heat on Congress in relation to Robert Vadra's questioning by ED, the BJP on Thursday listed nine emails that the party alleged were exchanged between Vadra and Sumit Chadha, a relative of arms dealer Sanjay Bhandari, regarding properties in London. Alleging that the Gandhi family owns five properties in London, BJP Spokesperson Sambit Patra said these emails were exchanged between March 8 and April 17, 2010.

"The first email has been sent by Sumit Chadha, who is relative of arms dealer Sanjay Bhandari. He has sent it to Robert Vadra only... What tiles should be used in kitchen? How would the bathroom look? All of it is in this email," Patra said. The email also discussed issues related to painting at one property in London, Patra added.

Vadra, husband of Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi Vadra, has denied allegations of possessing illegal foreign assets and termed the charges a political witchhunt against him. He has said he was being "hounded and harassed" to subserve political ends. After the first day of his questioning by ED, his lawyer had said on Wednesday night that Vadra had replied to every question put to him.

Vadra, Karti appear in ED on same day

The Enforcement Directorate was abuzz with activity on Thursday with two high-profile politically linked persons, Robert Vadra and Karti Chidambaram, appearing before the agency for questioning in separate money-laundering investigations being conducted against them.

Modi is a coward, says Rahul

In a no-holds-barred attack on Prime Minister Modi, Congress President Rahul Gandhi dared him for a debate on Rafale fighter jet deal and other issues, saying the PM was so "scared" that he would not hold on to it even for five minutes. He called Modi a "coward" and recalled the 2017 Doklam stand-off, saying Modi stood with "folded hands" before China. "The PM's chest is not 56 inches but merely 4 inches and cowardice is in BJP-RSS' DNA," he said.

Catch up on all the latest Crime, National, International and Hatke news here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever