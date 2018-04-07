Monikangana Dutta: Didn't get what I deserved from Guzaarish

Having failed to taste success after a debut in Sanjay Leela Bhansali's film, alongside Hrithik, Monikangana reflects on what went amiss in her career as she gears up for second innings



Monikangana Dutta

With an A-list cast comprising Hrithik Roshan and Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, Guzaarish (2010) could have catapulted Monikangana Dutta to success. However, the Sanjay Leela Bhansali venture, which saw her romance Roshan, failed to even bag her a second film. "I never got from Guzaarish what I should have. It was meant to be a long movie, but was cut short at the last minute. Inevitably, a major chunk of my scenes and songs were dropped," says the actor-model, quick to add that the film did, however, get her recognition in Bollywood. "I am grateful for the film. People still remember me in the industry because of it."

Dutta's short stint in the venture was the first of a three-film deal she signed with Bhansali. Before she could work on the next project, personal turmoil forced her to leave the country. A broken engagement compelled Dutta to revisit her life, and she found herself in the US perusing a degree in Physics. "The trauma took a toll on me and I made bad choices thereafter. However, I realised that my passion lay in acting, so I came back to pursue it," says Dutta, who is set to feature in a web show, I Am Not A Pornstar.

Dutta, who, during her stint in the US worked with bigwigs like Christian Dior and Victoria's Secret, has her hopes pinned on her deal with Bhansali. "My deal with Sanjay sir still stands. I haven't met him again, but will do so soon. I didn't want to disturb him during the controversy surrounding his last film, Padmaavat. Since there was no stipulated time period established on the three-film deal, I am still eligible to work with him."

She describes her upcoming venture as a "sweet love story between a young boy and an older woman". The makers are currently pitching the web show to digital platforms. "I hope this puts me back on the map. I hope this show, and another I have in my kitty, will remind people that I exist. I am back for good!"

