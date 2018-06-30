Monsoon covers country 17 days ahead of normal schedule, says IMD

The rains have already reached its last outpost in the country, Sriganganagar, located in the western part of Rajasthan

A houseboat capsized during rains at Jehlum, in Srinagar. Pic/PTI

The monsoon has covered the entire country, 17 days ahead of its normal onset date, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) said on Friday. The monsoon has reached Sriganganagar, its last outpost in the country located in west Rajasthan. Its normal date to reach Sriganganagar was July 15.

“The monsoon on Friday covered the entire country,” Additional Director General Mritunjay Mohapatra said. It usually covers the entire country by July 1, but west Rajasthan gets rains later, he said. But this year, due to good easterly rains, it has taken the monsoon to the entire country early, Mohapatra added. The four-month monsoon season normally begins from June 1 and ends on September 30. This year, monsoon touched Kerala on May 29, three days ahead of its normal onset date of June 1.

Landslide blocks Manali-Leh NH

The Manali-Leh National Highway-3 was blocked after heavy rainfall triggered landslide in Himachal Pradesh's Kullu district Efforts are underway to clear the highway, an official said.

Rs 100cr for flood management

Tamil Nadu government proposed a '100 crore flood-mitigation programme for areas falling under the Greater Chennai Corporation limits. Chief Minister K Palaniswami said during the northeast monsoon, certain areas faced flooding, and hence the proposal.

