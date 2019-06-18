Monsoon Driving Tips: Stay Safe During The Rains

mumbai-rains

Summers have almost concluded, and the onset of monsoons has commenced. Monsoons make driving cumbersome and difficult for drivers; therefore, one should be responsible and be concerned with road safety. Tips such as inspecting one's vehicle for any damage to brakes, windshield, wipers, etc. before driving is imperative. To further add, incessant rains often result in more traffic, flooded roads, and in turn, more likely damage to two-wheelers and cars.

Several insurance companies offer comprehensive coverage for both, bike as well as car. This includes coverage for not only your vehicle but also its accessories, personal accident cover to the driver, and any other third-party liabilities. These covers are provided against loss and damages caused to a vehicle in the event of not only man-made calamities but also unforeseen natural circumstances such as storm, flood, earthquakes, and even landslide; making the purchase of insurance for car and bike insurance all the more critical during the rains.

To further safeguard and enhance the protection insurance companies’ also offer several add-on benefits at a nominal cost. The popular enhancements include depreciation waiver cover on metal or plastic parts, engine protection add-on, loss of baggage cover, key replacement cover for repair or replacement of keys, tyre cover for damages done to tyres or tubes, and several others.

Rains and damage to vehicles, be it two-wheeler or cars is inevitable; especially in the event of heavy rains and flooding. Claiming insurance proceeds against such exigencies have nowadays, been made easier due to smooth, hassle-free bike and car insurance claim procedures. Most bike insurance providers and companies offering insurance for cars provide contact details of their customer car where one needs to either call or email with regards to an insurance claim. Details such as policy details, personal information, loss details, survey documents, claim forms, FIR if required, and other relevant documents need to be readily available for smoother claimants.

In addition to the protection of one’s vehicle from rains by way of suitable insurance, it is advisable that one maintains good caution while driving during incessant rains. Rains make roads wet and slippery often increase the probability of accidents. Additionally, heavy flooding may cover up open potholes, which may further increase risks. Therefore, it is advised that two-wheeler riders wear helmets at all points of time during rains and ride slowly and safely, without racing and maintaining more precaution during steep turns. Car drivers should drive within the speed limits and ensure their car is well-equipped with safety instruments such as airbags and first aid boxes, in the event of any eventuality.

It is no new fact that heavy rains bring about poor visibility, making driving extremely difficult. Therefore, drivers are advised to protect themselves against hydroplaning. This takes place when speed driving during heavy rains causes tires to drive on a thin layer of water than having a firm grip on the road surface. This could lead to brakes failure and steering difficulties. To ensure accidents or problems don’t arise in such circumstances, drivers should drive slowly, always keep their headlights on, and maintain sufficient distance and gap with other vehicles. These safety measures will not only allow one to see more clearly but also keep other vehicles aware of your positioning. Also, vehicles may take a while to respond during incessant rains; therefore, additional space between vehicles allows them the flexibility of 1-2 seconds to react, which is beneficial, especially in heavy traffic.

Other tips which one can follow to ensure safety on the road include:

Accounting for extra time to reach one's destination, so there is no rush;

Preferably drive on the center of the road to avoid unexpected open potholes;

Pay better attention to narrow and sharp turns to avoid slippage or skids;

Focus and concentrate more while driving to be on the watch-out for any stranded pedestrians, surprises, or strays; and

Lastly, thoroughly check and inspect all aspects of the vehicle or bike, including wipers, brakes, air-conditioners, and tyres.

