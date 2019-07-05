Monsoon reaches Himachal after a week's delay

national

the entire Himachal Pradesh with many areas witnessing moderate rainfall in the past 24 hours after a weeks delay

Representation Image

After being delayed by a week, the southwest monsoon on Friday covered the entire Himachal Pradesh with many areas witnessing moderate rainfall in the past 24 hours, the weather bureau said here.

"The southwest monsoon has covered the entire state," Manmohan Singh, Director of the meteorological office, told IANS. The monsoon normally hits the state by June 27, he said.

Dharamsala town in Kangra district got 58 mm rainfall till 8.30 a.m. -- the highest in the state -- while Kasauli in Solan district recorded 42 mm and Paonta Sahib in Sirmaur district recorded 27 mm rainfall.

State capital Shimla got 3.4 mm rainfall, while Dalhousie received 12 mm.

Singh said the total rainfall in the last monsoon season from June to September was 927 mm, which was 21 per cent more than the normal. The state got 74.7 mm of rain from June 1 to July 5, which was 42 per cent deficient.

Catch up on all the latest Crime, National, International and Hatke news here. Also, download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get the latest updates