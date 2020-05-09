More horrors emerge from Sion hospital, patients made to share beds

Despite media reports pointing out the poor handling and care of patients at Sion hospital, the administration seems to have not taken any action yet, as a new video has emerged of Friday evening, showing most patients sharing beds across the casualty ward.

On Friday, mid-day had reported how Lokmanya Tilak Municipal General Hospital admitted patients in the ward that had bodies piled on the beds. Earlier, a video had surfaced online, showing a man escaping out of the window due to the pathetic condition of the hospital. While the BMC has initiated an enquiry into the past incidents, the latest video has raised concern about the patients' safety at the hospital.

A 40-year-old woman from Dharavi was recently admitted to the casualty ward of Sion hospital with high fever. "She was given saline and asked to share a bed with another female patient. We don't know what the other patient is suffering from. What kind of isolation is this?" asks the daughter.



In the video, several beds were seen occupied by at least two patients at a time. A 25-year-old man suffering from high fever was made to lie down with a 45-year-old patient. "I have been made to share a bed with a man who is more than 45 years old. I have been told that the doctor will visit me only in the morning. What if the man beside be is already a COVID-19 patient? Will he not pass on the virus to me?" he questioned while speaking to mid-day. Another patient, Vishnu Sarathi, a 34-year-old resident of Antop Hill was brought to Sion hospital by her neighbours after he complained of stomach pain. He also had high fever. However, the doctors gave him medicine and sent him back home.

Sources in the hospital said they take all the patients to the casualty ward when they arrive and due to lack of beds, they have to sit or lie down beside other patients. In case of fever, we give them medicines and if it subsides, we send them home, said the sources, adding that the rest are admitted. At present, the number of patients in the hospital is higher than that of the beds.

Some hospital staffers, who tested positive for COVID-19 but are asymptomatic, complained that they are being made to share wards with other high-risk patients. "Their report has come back positive but they do not have any symptoms," said one of the staffers.

"We have tested positive, but there are no symptoms of COVID-19. We are afraid that our health might suffer by being among the high-risk patients," said another.

A visitor in the hospital was also seen without a mask on Friday, which violates the instructions given by the administration and also poses a risk to others.

Sion hospital Dean Pramod Ingale did not respond to mid-day's requests for comment.

