Mother of all disguise: Woman dresses up as a bush to capture pictures of sister's proposal

Published: Oct 01, 2019, 10:00 IST | mid-day online correspondent

In a funny incident, a woman in America dressed up as a green bush to camouflage herself as she captured her sisterâs proposal

Woman dressed up as a bush. Picture courtesy/Twitter
Woman dressed up as a bush. Picture courtesy/Twitter

In various stories, we have come across amazing things people do to capture the big moment of their lives, but in this incident, this American woman did it the best. To capture her sister's perfect proposal moment, she went undercover to sneakily click pictures dressed up as a bush! Yes, you heard it right. Her dedication to making her sister's proposal a memorable one has now gone viral on social media. Therese Merkel took to social media platform, Twitter to share how she dressed up as a green bush to camouflage herself as she captured her sister’s proposal. Check out the post below!

Therese Merkel shared three pictures on her Twitter in which two of them showed her in a bush costume and the third one with her sister’s boyfriend proposing to her. She captioned the picture as 'Sister got engaged this weekend and I dressed as a bush in the wilderness to watch/capture the moment. We are 1 yr apart.. why are our lives so different rofl.’ This hilarious post garnered 179k likes and 21.9k retweets and 22.3k comments. Netizens praised Therese Merkel for her efforts and lauded her for the unique idea that left everybody in splits. This is how the internet reacted:

Therese Merkel gained fame with her unique disguise and has set the bar really high for all the sisters in the world.

Also Read: Men disguised as a bus to cross a vehicle only bridge will leave you in splits!

