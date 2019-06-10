Men disguised as a bus to cross a vehicle only bridge will leave you in splits!

hatke

This viral video of men disguised as a bus a yellow bus to cross a vehicle only bridge will be the reason you laughed to tears today!

Pic courtesy/Youtube

In a hilarious incident, a group of men desperately trying to get to the other side of a vehicle-only bridge came up with a wacky hack that will leave you in splits. A video posted on YouTube shows four pairs of legs sticking out of a cardboard cut out of a yellow bus on Zolotoy Bridge in the city of Vladivostok. Watch Video below!

The bridge is known as the Golden Bridge and has been closed for pedestrian traffic since 2015. So the men came up with this creativity to cross the bridge disguised as a bus. Despite the marvelous creativity and determination, their plan failed when they were stopped by a guard on the bridge who escorted the yellow bus off. This wacky disguise and the video took the internet by storm leaving people to lose their mind. This viral video is the best thing you will see today on the internet!

