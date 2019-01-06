Mother thrashed, burnt alive by 30-year-old son over property dispute

crime

The accused and his mother had an altercation over a property issue, following which the 30-year-old thrashed his mother and burnt her alive

A 30-year-old man was arrested on Saturday for allegedly setting his mother on fire at MPV-55 village under the Motu police limits in Malkangiri district. The woman, identified as 55-year-old Gita Mandal, passed away owing to severe burns.

As per the police, Tapas Mandal and his mother had an altercation over a property issue, following which the 30-year-old thrashed his mother and burnt her alive, subsequently leading to her death. Further details of the incident are awaited.

In another incident, a 16-year-old girl was allegedly raped by her stepfather and his cousin, who also recorded a video of their act at Kandhla town in Shamli district, police said Sunday.

According to Circle Officer Rajesh Kumar Tiwari, the incident took place on Saturday and the police had registered a case against Waseem, the victim's stepfather, and his cousin Tanvir -- both absconding -- under various sections of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) and the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act.

According to the complaint lodged by the victim's mother, her daughter was raped by the accused, who also recorded a video of their act and threatened to make it viral if the girl narrated her ordeal to anyone.

The complainant had got married to Waseem, after her first husband passed away, in October last year. A hunt had been launched for the accused, Tiwari said.

With inputs from ANI

