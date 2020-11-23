MotoGP: Miguel Oliveira reigns on home turf

Portugal's Miguel Oliveira (Red Bull KTM Tech3) took his second victory of this year to complete a dream weekend on home turf at the Grande Premio MEO de Portugal.

The No. 88 finished 3.1 seconds clear second-placed Jack Miller (Pramac Racing), who helped Ducati claim the constructors' crown, getting the better of third-placed Franco Morbidelli (Petronas Yamaha SRT) in the last lap.

Keep scrolling to read more news

Catch up on all the latest sports news and updates here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates.

Mid-Day is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@middayinfomedialtd) and stay updated with the latest news

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever