Mouni Roy bags John Abraham's Romeo Akbar Walter as his leading lady

Mouni Roy is overjoyed to be a part of John Abraham's film

John Abraham and Mouni Roy

John Abraham has found his ladylove for Robbie Grewal's Romeo Akbar Walter in television's popular 'naagin' Mouni Roy. The cast and crew of this espionage thriller will go on floors on Sunday, affirms Mumbai Mirror's report. It further adds that the shoot of this thriller will be completed by the end of August as they'll travel through Gujarat, Kashmir Valley and Nepal for filming.

Elated about this development, Mouni Roy told the publication, "I've given auditions in the past but this film just happened. I went for a meeting and the team instantly felt I suited the character as I have an oldworld vibe. They offered me the role and I immediately said 'yes'. I wasn't happy with the other offers I got around the time but I am excited about this film."

Mouni, who debuts in Bollywood with Akshay Kumar's Gold, also is a part of Ayan Mukerji's adventure fantasy flick, Brahmastra. The film stars Ranbir Kapoor, Alia Bhatt and Amitabh Bachchan. Now elated about this announcement, she spoke fondly of her co-star John Abraham, Mouni said, "I love John sir's work. He has an intimidating personality but everyone says wonderful things about him… These days, I'm kind of numb. After facing the camera with Akshay sir, I've worked with Ranbir and Alia but am yet to shoot with Bachchan sir (Amitabh Bachchan who is also a part of Brahmastra). When I do, I will be so nervous I'll probably hide in a corner," quipped Mouni.

Director Robbie Grewal affirms that Mouni Roy has a multi-layered role, and it was her histrionics that she got on board for this project.

Rumour mills were abuzz with Mouni being a part of Salman Khan's Dabangg 3, when she was asked about it, she rubbished it saying, "I haven't even received a call. This is the most bizarre rumour I've heard. Ever since I appeared on Bigg Boss, my name gets attached to every film Salman is doing. It's demeaning! I hope one day I get to work with Salman but I haven't been offered anything so far."

Also Read: Mouni Roy Can't Say No To Ekta Kapoor

Catch up on all the latest entertainment news and gossip here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates