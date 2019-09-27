Mouni Roy: Rajkummar Rao helped me become a better actor

Mouni Roy's stint in Bollywood so far has seen her bag interesting projects. After playing the sharp-tongued Bengali wife to Akshay Kumar's character in Gold (2018) and a spy in Romeo Akbar Walter, the actor's next — Made In China — has her slipping into the part of a Gujarati homemaker. Roy considers herself fortunate to share screen space with Rajkummar Rao so early on in her film career. "I have learned everything from Raj on this film and for my role. He helped me endlessly during our rehearsals, not only for the scenes that we had together but also for my solo sequences. His inputs were valuable and helped me become a better actor," says Roy, who is concentrating on Hindi cinema after dominating the telly world for almost a decade.



A still from Made In China

Excited as she is to be part of a quirky comedy, she reveals that acing the Gujarati wife act did not come easy to her. The actor credits director Mikhil Musale for ensuring that her role was not caricatured, even as it provided comic relief in the film. "Although I essay the role of a Gujarati woman in the film, my director didn't want to make it stereotypical. He asked me to keep it natural."

