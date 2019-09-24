The Odhani song from Made In China has style but the scintillation seems missing

Remixing old classics is a practice that has been going on in Bollywood since ages and it's highly unlikely they'll come to a halt. The latest song to join the bandwagon is Odhani from Rajkummar Rao and Mouni Roy's Made In China, which has sourced its inspiration from 1985's Meru Malan. The song is full of style and sass. Check it out:-

Unlike Chogada Tara from Loveyatri and Kamariya from Mitron, which became chartbusters, and the party anthems of the year, this song doesn't seem to be a memorable one or a long horse. This is the kind of song that may hook the attention of the audiences in the cinema halls and once over, would be as easily forgotten.

Coming to the film, it's based on the life of a Gujarati businessman who travels to China to expand his business and how he encounters a palette of idiosyncratic and intriguing characters that make his life and the narrative of the film of madness and mayhem. Starring Rajkummar Rao, Mouni Roy, Paresh Rawal, Boman Irani, and Gajraj Rao, Made In China is produced by Dinesh Vijan and directed by Mikhil Musale, and is all set to release on October 25, Made In China will clash with Housefull 4 and Saand Ki Aankh at the box office.

