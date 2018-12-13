Mounting debt forces man to kill wife, self

national

Babu Lal first smashed the head of his wife, Babita, after midnight and then strangulated his daughter

Representational Image

Lucknow: Mounting debt and his inability to repay it forced a man to kill his wife and then hang himself in Aligarh district of Uttar Pradesh, police said on Thursday.

Babu Lal first smashed the head of his wife, Babita, after midnight and then strangulated his daughter.

After he felt certain that they were dead, he made a noose out of a bed sheet and hung himself in his house in Kunwarnagar.

However, the daughter did not die, she had only lost consciousness.

The incident came to light early on Thursday when a neighbour went to call on the family.

The daughter narrated the entire incident to the police and neighbours, a police officer said.

The neighbours told the police that the deceased was distressed due to mounting loan amounts.

Catch up on all the latest Crime, National, International and Hatke news here. Also, download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get the latest updates