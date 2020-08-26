Movie on Eugenie Bouchard's 2017 date with fan leaves her 'in shock'

Canadian tennis ace Eugenie Bouchard is still coming to terms with the fact that her famous date during Super Bowl 2017 is being turned into a movie.

Eugenie tweeted that the Atlanta Falcons would win to which a Twitter user, John Goehrke, said that the New England Patriots would make a comeback and if they did, she would go on a date with him.

The Patriots won and the two went on a date. They went out on a couple of more after that and even attended the 2018 Super Bowl together.

Currently ranked 330th in the world, Eugeine said production work is about to get underway.

"We have a script. They're going to start trying to get actors attached to it. I can't believe this is real. They want to make a movie about something that happened to me. I'm just in shock," the former World No. 5 was quoted as saying by Tennis.com.

"We went to so many meetings in Los Angeles. So I was kind of involved in the process. Obviously, it's more credible and things like that. It really happened to me and to make it as kind of realistic as possible," she added.

The Canadian added that the release date for the movie is yet to be finalised .

Keep scrolling to read more news

Catch up on all the latest sports news and updates here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates.

Mid-Day is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@middayinfomedialtd) and stay updated with the latest news