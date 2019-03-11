Movie on Eugenie Bouchard's blind date under production

tennis

Canadian tennis star Eugenie Bouchard will make her Hollywood debut in a film based on the blind date she went with Twitter user John Goehrke after she lost a Super Bowl bet in 2017.

Twentieth Century Fox picked up the rights for the movie based on Bouchard's outing with Goehrke. Bouchard and Goehrke met for a Brooklyn Nets basketball game and kept in touch.

She posted the story link on Instagram and wrote: "A movie about this crazy story that happened to me?! What is life. Welcome to Hollywood @john.goehrke. Link in bio or story for the full article!" Bouchard will get an executive producer credit for the film, based on author Jonathan A Abrams script.

