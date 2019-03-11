Movie on Eugenie Bouchard's blind date under production
Twentieth Century Fox picked up the rights for the movie based on Bouchard's outing with Goehrke
Canadian tennis star Eugenie Bouchard will make her Hollywood debut in a film based on the blind date she went with Twitter user John Goehrke after she lost a Super Bowl bet in 2017.
Twentieth Century Fox picked up the rights for the movie based on Bouchard's outing with Goehrke. Bouchard and Goehrke met for a Brooklyn Nets basketball game and kept in touch.
She posted the story link on Instagram and wrote: "A movie about this crazy story that happened to me?! What is life. Welcome to Hollywood @john.goehrke. Link in bio or story for the full article!" Bouchard will get an executive producer credit for the film, based on author Jonathan A Abrams script.
