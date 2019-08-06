MP Board 10th and 12th supplementary result 2019 declared at mpbse.nic.in

results

The Class 10 and 12 board results were released on May 15th, 2019

This picture has been used for representational purposes only

Madhya Pradesh Board of Security Education announced the results of Class 10th and 12 supplementary examinations which were conducted in July. The results have been announced on their official website mpbse.nic.in.

The Class 10 and 12 board results were released on May 15th, 2019. According to DNA, 18,66,639 students had appeared for the board exams this year. Class 12 examinations were held from March 2 to April 12 while Class 10 examinations were held from March 1 to March 27.

Here's how to check supplementary results 2019:

Go to their official website mpresults.nic.in

Click on the link on their homepage which says MPBSE Class 10 and 12 supplementary result.

You will be required to enter details like roll number, date of birth etc.

Click on Submit

Once you get the result, you can download and keep the printout for future reference.

Catch up on all the latest Crime, National, International and Hatke news here. Also, download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get the latest updates