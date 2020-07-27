MPBSE 12th Result 2020: MP Board class 12 result declared, check here

Madhya Pradesh Board of Secondary Education (MPBSE) declared the class 12th results. Students can check their MP Board 12th results on mpresults.nic.in, mpbse.nic.in, mpbse.mponline.gov.in.

Out of the 8.3 lakh students who took the exam, a total of 68.81 per cent passed. This year, girls outperformed boys. The pass percentage of boys and girls are 64.66 per cent and 73.4 per cent respectively.

Madhya Pradesh chief minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan not only congratulated the students but has also asked the students to not get disappointed and appear for supplementary exams, in case they have failed.

à¤®à¥à¤°à¥ à¤¬à¤à¥à¤à¥à¤, à¤¯à¤¦à¤¿ à¤¤à¥à¤®à¥à¤¹à¤¾à¤°à¥ à¤ à¤ªà¥à¤à¥à¤·à¤¾ à¤à¥ à¤ à¤¨à¥à¤°à¥à¤ª à¤ªà¤°à¥à¤à¥à¤·à¤¾ à¤ªà¤°à¤¿à¤£à¤¾à¤® à¤¨ à¤à¤¯à¤¾ à¤¹à¥, à¤¤à¥ à¤¨à¤¿à¤°à¤¾à¤¶ à¤®à¤¤ à¤¹à¥à¤¨à¤¾à¥¤ 'à¤°à¥à¤ à¤à¤¾à¤¨à¤¾ à¤¨à¤¹à¥à¤' à¤¯à¥à¤à¤¨à¤¾ à¤à¥ à¤°à¥à¤ª à¤®à¥à¤ à¤¤à¥à¤®à¥à¤¹à¤¾à¤°à¥ à¤ªà¤¾à¤¸ à¤à¤ à¤à¤° à¤ à¤µà¤¸à¤° à¤¹à¥à¥¤ à¤à¤¸ à¤¯à¥à¤à¤¨à¤¾ à¤®à¥à¤ à¤¤à¥à¤® à¤ªà¥à¤¨à¤ à¤ªà¤°à¥à¤à¥à¤·à¤¾ à¤¦à¥à¤à¤° à¤à¤¤à¥à¤¤à¥à¤°à¥à¤£ à¤¹à¥ à¤¸à¤à¤¤à¥ à¤¹à¥à¥¤ à¤ªà¥à¤°à¥ à¤à¥à¤·à¤®à¤¤à¤¾ à¤à¥ à¤¸à¤¾à¤¥ à¤ªà¥à¤°à¤¯à¤¾à¤¸ à¤à¤°à¥à¥¤ à¤®à¥à¤°à¤¾ à¤à¤¶à¥à¤°à¥à¤µà¤¾à¤¦ à¤¤à¥à¤®à¥à¤¹à¤¾à¤°à¥ à¤¸à¤¾à¤¥ à¤¹à¥à¥¤ — Shivraj Singh Chouhan (@ChouhanShivraj) July 27, 2020

On Sunday, Chouhan had announced that the laptop scheme has been resumed from this year. In a tweet, he said that meritorious students will get citation and incentives of Rs 25,000 to buy laptops. The scheme is available for both, regular and self-taught students of 2019-20 batch.

Catch up on all the latest Crime, National, International and Hatke news here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates.

Mid-Day is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@middayinfomedialtd) and stay updated with the latest news