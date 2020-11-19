Mrs India International Queen 2020 In December

Fashion connoisseurs of Delhi/NCR get ready for a roller-coaster ride on the ramp for the path-breaking event called Mrs. India International Queen 2020 (MIIQ). The show that has redefined the lives of married women in the capital region, is back to offer a new identity to them, making them feel confident about their personality and potential. The beauty pageant will be organized on December 2nd, 3rd and 4th 2020 at Crowne Plaza New Delhi Rohini and the Grand Finale will be judged by the Miss World Asia 2019 and Miss World 2nd Runner Up 2019- Miss Suman Rao, and Mr. World 2016, Mr. India 2015- Mr. Rohit Khandelwal!

After organizing auditions in Delhi, Mumbai, Chandigarh, Bengaluru, this huge international event of the year will culminate in a red-carpet family event, where the winner will receive prize money of Rs. 1 Lac and extensive international and national media coverage. However, those are not the only perks of winning this amazing contest. There are surprise gifts and future work opportunities. A total of 31 gorgeous ladies are going to contest in two categories – Mrs. Category and Classic Mrs. Category. The winner in each category will receive Rs 1 Lac while the 1st and 2nd Runner Ups will receive Rs. 50,000 and Rs. 25,000, respectively. The contestants include married ladies from around the globe, who will be trained by an international choreographer and catwalk trainer Mr. Prasantt Ghosh. Also, LAKME ACADEMY ROHINI is the official makeup sponsor and they will provide the amazing makeup for all the contestants from 2nd- 5thDec 2020.

Since the organizers do not believe in objectification of women, there will be no swimwear round in the event. Instead, the focus will be on their inner beauty as well as their talent and skills through different rounds like Introduction, Talent Round, Interview Round, Traditional Wear Round, and Evening Wear Round. Apart from Mr. Ghosh, the core team of MIIQ pageant comprises of Mr. Shiv Kohli, Official Photographer, Ms. Sonali Mathur Sherry, Celebrity makeup artist, and Jury members Dr. Zahida Johal, Director of Zaesthetics, Ms. Armi Oliver Farinas from the U.S.A, Ms. Sonali Mathur Sherry, Celebrity makeup artist and MrTarun Choudhary, Director of Shiv Med Private Limited.

Ms. Ankita Saroha is the Founder-Director of MIIQ pageant but she is much more than that. She is the national and international level winner of Mrs. India 2017 and Mrs. International Global 3rd Runner Up 2018. Also,she is qualified Electronics & Instrumentation Engineer with an MBA in HR. Her hardworking personality is aided by an optimistic approach towards life. After modeling for national and international campaigns, she is now all set to encourage women empowerment by providing MIIQ as a generous and fair platform for the married ladies to live their dreams even after marriage.

Ms. Saroha, who lives in the United Kingdom, is the force behind this leading international event, which entertains contestants from different countries like the US, UK, Canada, and Singapore. Similarly, the judges of the pageant also come from different nationalities and diverse professions. Talking about the event, Ms. Saroha said, “We organize this Grand Event to offer talented ladies a chance to shine even after their marriage and present their talent to the world. We’ve also received tremendous response from all our participants and the media, both national & international.” Talking about the perks of participating in an event like MIIQ 2020, Ms. Saroha further adds, "We will make sure that the world knows our contestants, sponsors, and everybody associated with us and the contestants will get the various opportunities after the show like fashion walks, shoots, acting, music albums, etc."

The Grand Finale of MIIQ 2020 would be telecast by Kanshi TV of the UK. You can be a part of this wonderful pageant after you buy a Platinum Ticket from the MIIQwebsite. The price of a Platinum Ticket is Rs. 2500/- per person & each ticket includes dinner for 1.

