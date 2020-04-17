Mrs. Serial Killer: Will this be the turning point of Jacqueline Fernandez' career?

Jacqueline Fernandez is gearing up for what could be the meatiest role of her decade-old career. She shares the frame with a stalwart like Manoj Bajpayee with the murder mystery- Mrs. Serial Killer. Directed by Shirish Kunder and produced by Farah Khan, the film will premiere on Netflix on May 1 and the trailer is all set to drop in today.

Taking to her Instagram account, the actress introduced her character and wrote- "Playing Sona Mukerjee, a loyal wife who sets out to prove her husband's innocence.. How far will she go for love?

This one is close to my heart and excited to share that the trailer will be out at 12 PM on @netflix_in on 17 April!! Mrs. Serial Killer premieres May 1." (sic)

Have a look right here:

And then came Manoj Bajpayee unveiling his intriguing look as well as the actress' husband who's arrested for the mysterious murders. Have a look:

I'd like you guys to meet Dr. Mrityunjoy Mukherjee. A doctor, a husband, and a murderer?

Very happy to share that the trailer will be out at 12 PM on @netflix_in on 17 April. Mrs. Serial Killer premieres May 1. pic.twitter.com/fuKxqTbMqv — manoj bajpayee (@BajpayeeManoj) April 16, 2020

The greatest thing about murder mysteries is that you are impatiently waiting for how the narrative will unravel and who'll turn out to be the actual killer. The bigger challenge for any filmmaker is to keep the story hooked despite revealing the killer in the first few minutes. That's the challenge Kunder takes in this film. Will it be a killer? We'll find out on May 1!

