Mrunal Thakur: Forgot it was Hrithik Roshan and called him Anand ji

A still from Super 30

Hrithik Roshan's Super 30 has been creating immense buzz among the fans ever since the makers shared the trail of glimpses from the film. Mrunal Thakur has now shared her experience working with Hrithik Roshan and her fan girl moment with the actor.

Mrunal Thakur is a fan of Hrithik Roshan. Seeing the actor transform into the character took Mrunal to a complete surprise. Talking about Hrithik Roshan, she shared, "The first time I saw him in character was at Varanasi's Ganga ghat where we had to shoot an intense scene. For a moment, I forgot it was Hrithik and called him Anandji. He is so good looking that we forget that he is also a great performer."

Mrunal Thakur who is playing the love interest of Hrithik Roshan, the actress shares, "When I was auditioning for the role of Supriya, I didn't know Hrithik was in the film. Four months later, I got to know it was him and the first thing that came to my mind was "Ik Pal Ka Jeena", she smiles, referring to the hit song from her co-star's 2000 debut, Kaho Naa… Pyaar Hai.

She further adds talking about sharing a screen space with Hrithik Roshan, "Nothing better than romancing the Greek God himself. I was a little under-confident initially, but Hrithik helped me with the scenes, which elevated my performance."

Essaying the role of real-life teacher Anand Kumar in Super 30, Hrithik Roshan has been receiving appreciation from all across for capturing the gestures with utmost perfection which even Anand Kumar himself commended Hrithik for imbibing his soul in his character. Super 30, a story of the triumph of spirit, Hrithik will be portraying the role of a mathematician, Anand Kumar who trains students for IIT-JEE in Bihar.

Reliance Entertainment in association with HRX Films presents A Sajid Nadiadwala Film, A Phantom Production, directed by Vikas Bahl. Produced by Nadiadwala Grandson Entertainment, Phantom Films & Reliance Entertainment. Super 30 is a Reliance Entertainment and PVR Pictures release.

