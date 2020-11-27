Mrunal Thakur heads to Chandigarh for Jersey shoot

Mrunal Thakur is all geared up to shoot the final schedule of her upcoming film, Jersey, in Chandigarh. She says she is a little scared of working amidst the pandemic but feels it is a collectively moral responsibility to finish the film.

"When we decided to go back to work, we had anticipated this situation. It is worrisome but I have complete faith in my team. If we follow guidelines and adopt the strictest measures, we will be able to conclude the film without many hassles," said the actor about shooting for the Shahid Kapoor-starrer.

Given the current scenario, Thakur understands that finishing the film takes priority. "Completing the film is a priority because how long can we keep work on hold? People are struggling to put food on their tables. A film is not made up of its stars alone. The entire unit is a family and while I can afford to sit at home, I know that if I don't work, my unit will not get paid. It's a collectively moral responsibility." Jersey is a sports drama and a remake of the Telugu hit of the same name.

