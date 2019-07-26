Mrunal Thakur: John Abraham constantly reinvents himself

bollywood

Mrunal Thakur talks about why her Batla House co-star John Abraham inspires her

A still from the film

Mrunal Thakur finds herself in the enviable position of headlining two big-ticket projects that are separated by a month. Even as her last release Super 30 is going from strength to strength, the actor has turned her attention to Batla House. As the song, Rula Diya, dropped online yesterday, many appreciated the easy chemistry between leading man John Abraham and her. "The shoot was a memorable experience as it marked my first trip to Mussoorie. I was excited to shoot in those cable cars," laughs Thakur, before heaping praise on her co-star. "John is great fun to be with. I am so blessed to be sharing screen space with someone like him who is committed, focused and constantly on a tryst to reinvent himself."

The Independence Day release revolves around the controversial 2008 police encounter that shook the country. Thakur credits director Nikkhil Advani for deftly incorporating an emotional track between the leads, thus offering a breather from the gritty tone of the film. An admirer of Advani's style of storytelling, she says that the director elevated the romantic number with his valuable inputs. "The song comes as a flashback sequence in the narrative and Nikkhil sir had a clear vision [for it]. There were certain montages he envisioned for the song, including one where I tease John by pointing a gun at him."

