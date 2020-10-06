Mrunal Thakur: Never felt like an outsider, had a mentor in Ekta Kapoor, Karan Johar guided me

Amid the endless debates around nepotism, groupism, favouritism, and the insider-outsider issue, Mrunal Thakur talks about why she never felt like an outsider, how she had the guidance of Karan Johar, and how Ekta Kapoor mentored her.

In an interview with Hindustan Times, the actress revealed, "I never felt like an outsider. When I was about to make my debut on TV, I had a mentor in Ekta Kapoor. Then Karan Johar guided me as to how and what is supposed to be done in films. As an actor, I only did what was offered to me and gave my hundred percent. But of course things are difficult here or else it would have been everybody's cup of tea."

She also spoke about how there have been people who have also discouraged and demotivated her. She revealed, "There are those who motivated me, few have discouraged me, few have broken me to the extent that I couldn't even see myself in the mirror. But today the only thing I tell myself is that I'm living this journey because I want to and not because people want me to do something."

And while talking about the issue of nepotism and how she too has had her share of rejections, this is what she had to say, "I never faced nepotism. But there have been many rejections. There were times when before my audition I was told, 'Mrunal why are you wasting your time?' Some said that I don't look the part, some felt I was not an actor material, but they never explained why they felt that way. It happened quite a few times and it did hurt."

Mrunal Thakur is known for films like Love Sonia, Super 30, and Batla House. She's now gearing up for Jersey and Toofan with Shahid Kapoor and Farhan Akhtar.

