Mrunal Thakur: When I chose Love Sonia, people were like 'you are an absolute idiot'

Mrunal Thakur, the actress who kickstarted her Bollywood career with Love Sonia, got in a candid conversation with mid-day. In the interview, the actress revealed about her co-stars Hrithik Roshan, with whom she was seen in the film Super 30, Farhan Akhtar, the Toofan co-star and John Abraham. As she is all set to be a part of the popular sports drama Jersey, Mrunal shared a lot about her future plans, her struggle, and how it was to switch from television to Bollywood.

Speaking about her Bollywood journey, Mrunal shared, "I did not have a choice. I had to take up whatever came through my way. So I believe that whatever opportunity comes my way, I have to grab it. Because there is no looking back and regretting what if I could have done this better. I could have done this film. So I make sure that whatever came my way I did it."

Love Sonia just happened in her life and that film did open a lot of opportunities for this Television diva. "People ask me was it a conscious decision to act with Hrithik Roshan, Shahid Kapoor, Farhan Akhtar, John Abraham. Honestly, I was just going with the flow. Eventually what matters is you need to be convinced, and if you are not convinced, you will not be able to convince the audience. I didn't have a choice. When I was testing for Love Sonia, there was another Bollywood film I was tested for, but that Bollywood film didn't happen, so what I had in my hand was Love Sonia, so I just did it. Even though I am not privileged, but feel like I am happy about the fact that whatever came in my way, I appreciate it."

Watch the entire interview of Mrunal Thakur here:

Despite facing people's criticism, Mrunal Thakur did what she had to! "Yes, I did have fear. I thought my career would end even before it began. When I chose Love Sonia and when I was prepping for it, people were like 'you are an absolute idiot.' These were their words. And you are stupid, and you don't know what you are doing. It might be difficult for people to prove. But it's good. When it comes to television actors, people should give them a chance. Because, people get used to seeing them in a particular character for years, and they build their perception."

The actress concluded by saying how being in the world of showbiz isn't easy. "Once you got the eyeballs on you after your first, people look forward to what is going to do next. That was the most difficult phase of my life. It gets 200% more difficult once you enter in Bollywood. And trust me, acting is way better, but the way you position your self. It's not just how you take care of your films but also a lot of other stuff. It's about your image, the way you share everything on social media. Being an actor is not easy, being an actress is definitely not easy. There comes a lot of baggage, and it comes with a lot of responsibilities."

