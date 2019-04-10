IPL 2019: Harbhajan Singh, Imran Tahir are like old wine; maturing with time, says MS Dhoni

ipl-news

"Age is on their side (Harbhajan and Tahir). They are like old wine and they are maturing," Dhoni said after the win over KKR, their fifth out of six matches so far this season.

Imran Tahir celebrates a wicket. (Pic/ AFP)

Harbhajan Singh and Imran Tahir have proved that age is just a number, feels Chennai Super Kings captain Mahendra Singh Dhoni, equating the spinners with fine wine for the way they have matured.

The inspirational CSK skipper, himself 37, was effusive in his praise for the duo after CSK's seven-wicket win over Kolkata Knight Riders here on Tuesday. The 38-year-old Harbhajan (2/15) and the 40-year-old Tahir (2/21) were the key performers for the home team.

"Age is on their side (Harbhajan and Tahir). They are like old wine and they are maturing," Dhoni said after the win over KKR, their fifth out of six matches so far this season.

"Bhajji (Harbhajan) has done well in whatever games he has played. I have fallen back on Imran (Tahir) whenever needed and he has come up with very good performances.

"Overall, the bowling unit looks good. But once we play on better and flatter wickets with smaller boundaries, we will have to see what is the best combination to play with," he added.

Dhoni picked Tahir for special praise, saying the South African is someone on whom he can depend no matter what the situation.

"I have fallen back on Tahir and he has done the job. He has confidence in me. He has got a very good flipper," he said.

"He (Tahir) is someone who if you tell that this is the right pace to bowl on, he does it most of the times. He is someone who deceives the batsman quite a few times.

"Not only a good leggie and googly, he has got a very good flipper. Overall he is a good package," Dhoni added. (With inputs from PTI)

Here are some reactions on Twitter to Chennai Super Kings' clinical performance:

Say hello to these cuties rooting for @ChennaiIPL ðÂ§¡ðÂ§¡ pic.twitter.com/1r5QSY2qsK — IndianPremierLeague (@IPL) April 9, 2019

Fun Fact: Chennai Egmore's station code is MS! As super coincidental as it gets! #WhistlePodu #Yellove ðÂ¦ÂðÂÂÂ pic.twitter.com/2jSbnnqtqM — Chennai Super Kings (@ChennaiIPL) April 9, 2019

The only relationship between city and player in Indian cricket to match Dhoni and Chennai is probably Tendulkar and Mumbai. In contemporary cricket this level of adulation is unmatched. pic.twitter.com/np1biEg36l — VIVEK (@VIVEK81993297) April 9, 2019

Look at the cheer sheer masssssssssðÂÂÂðÂÂÂðÂÂÂðÂÂÂðÂÂÂðÂÂÂ proud csk fan pic.twitter.com/593bCs6ZnG — Ajith Kumaraswamy Raja (@thangham_velu) April 9, 2019

20 years of friendship blooming in the Twenty20 season! #WhistlePodu #Yellove ðÂ¦ÂðÂÂÂ pic.twitter.com/8fbFfqCjxr — Chennai Super Kings (@ChennaiIPL) April 10, 2019

Catch up on all the latest IPL News and updates here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates