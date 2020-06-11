MS Dhoni is as chilled out as back in 2004, only with white hair: Dinesh Karthik

Indian cricketer Dinesh Karthik and New Zealand skipper Kane Williamson had recently spoken about former India captain MS Dhoni and how he stays calm during games.

Speaking exclusively on Star Sports show Cricket Connected, New Zealand captain Kane Williamson shared his thoughts about MS Dhoni's calmness, "You might finish a series and try and have a quick chat and find the secret, but he seems to take it in his stride and appreciate the game. He seems to remember what is important and not get too caught up with some of those things that may be distracting, very focused on what’s important, but a special individual."

Team India’s wicketkeeper-batsman Dinesh Karthik shared his thoughts as well about the calmness of MS Dhoni, "In 2003 or 2004, when I went for my first A tour with him, he was pretty much easy going, chill, relaxed character and that’s what you see as well. The only difference is that there’s a lot more white hair now, but inside, he’s pretty calm. I haven’t seen him get angry that often or I haven’t seen him express his anger explicitly outside too often. So, he’s been pretty much the same."

MS Dhoni, who was last seen in the World Cup 2019 semifinal match between India and New Zealand, has been on a break ever since and is making most of his free time spending it at home in Ranchi with Sakshi Dhoni and Ziva.

