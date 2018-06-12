MS Dhoni reveals how their plan helped CSK become IPL 11 champions

Dhoni, who became only the second skipper after Mumbai' Rohit Sharma to claim three T20 titles, said

Chennai skipper MS Dhoni, who led from the front to guide his franchise to victory in the 11th edition of the T20 League last month, revealed how the plan to bat up the order worked for the champions.

Dhoni, who became only the second skipper after Mumbai's Rohit Sharma to claim three T20 titles, said: "I wanted to bat up the order, because with age, me batting down the order was like quicksand. Yes, I wanted to take the responsibility of winning games, but I was coming so down the order that I was not giving myself time [to do so]," said Dhoni, 36, at the Star Reimagine Awards yesterday.

By batting in the middle order, Dhoni himself got a chance to be more aggressive. "I said I want to bat up and be aggressive so that even if I get out, it gives others a chance to finish the game. We did not use our batting order to the fullest because [Shane] Watson, [Ambati] Rayudu, [Suresh] Raina, me, [Dwayne] Bravo… we all kept scoring runs."

