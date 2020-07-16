MSBSHSE Maharashtra HSC Class 12 Result 2020: Girls outshine boys, overall 90.66 percent pass

A girl poses for a selfie with her friends after clearing her HSC exams. Pic/Suresh Karkera

As many as 90.66 percent -- 12,81,712 students of the total 14,13,687 -- were declared pass in the HSC examinations conducted by the Maharashtra State Secondary & Higher Secondary Education Board (MSSHSEB), top officials said here on Thursday.

The students wrote the exams in Arts, Commerce, Science and Vocational Education streams across the nine Divisional Boards, said MSSHSEB Chairperson Shakuntala Kale.

Announcing the results, she said that of the total number of candidates, there were 6,35,519 girls and 7,78,168 boys, but the girls outraced the boys with 93.88 percent passing compared to the boys' passing percentage of 88.04.

Among the nine boards, the Konkan Division grabbed the top honour with 95.89 percent students passing, followed by Pune Division (92.50), Kolhapur Division (92.42), Amravati Division (92.09), Nagpur (91.65), Latur Division (89.79), Mumbai Division (89.35), Nashik (88.87) and Aurangabad (88.18).

The students in the Science Faculty-led with 96.93 percent passing followed by Commerce Faculty (91.27), Vocational Education (86.07), and Arts Faculty (82.63).

According to MSSHSEB Secretary Ashok Bhosale, compared to last year (2019)'s 85.88 percent, the performance of students improved by 4.78 percent to 90.66 percent passing this year despite the Covid-19 fears and its effects.

