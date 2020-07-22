MSRTC commuters create ruckus at Nalasopara railway station, stage rail roko

Angry commuters from Maharashtra State Road Transport Corporation (MSRTC) bus depot stormed into the Western Railway station at Nallasopara on Wednesday morning and staged a rail roko, demanding travel by local train as MSRTC abruptly announced limiting its buses for essential workers only.

The crowd became unmanageable as they jumped on the rail tracks and stopped a passing train, delaying it by four minutes. While most of the protestors were dispersed from the station, the protest continued at the bus depot even after MSRTC officials opened access to the buses. Local officials have now called the State Reserve Police Force and additional forces to bring the situation under control.

"General public arrived on the platform at Nalasopara station (approx 200) at around 8:25 am as state transport bus services were disrupted. A local train VR -37 was stopped by commuters at Nalasopara platform 1 from 8.27 am to 8.31 am. Commuters were suitably counselled by RPF/ GRP that special suburban services are being operated only for the staff of essential categories as notified. Situation normalised at 8.45 am," Western Railway's chief public relations officer Sumit Thakur said.

MSRTC officials said there has been too much pressure on Nallasopara bus depot and besides essential workers, all other workers have been commuting making it difficult to maintain social distancing.

