MSRTC explores see-through buses to attract tourists

The Maharashtra State Road Transport Corporation, one of India's biggest public transport undertakings with a fleet of over 18,000 buses, plans to roll out open-deck and glass-bodied vista dome buses to showcase the state's best of fort routes, green zones and tourist circuits.

"We have already revived Mahabaleshwar and Raigad tours and will slowly open up more of the circuits. The idea is to revive slowly with proper guidelines. The buses have been receiving good response from history enthusiasts, trekkers and the public in general," a senior MSRTC official said.

"We have the expertise, local staff for guidance and buses to get these things done and they will not only help us bring in revenue, but also portray the image of MSRTC as Maharashtra's cultural and tourism ambassador," he added.

The official said the government transporter is exploring specially decorated buses like the ones with an open deck and those with large glass windows that can be customised to attract more tourists to use MSRTC services.

MSRTC managing director and vice chairman Shekhar Channe confirmed the development and said they are bringing back tourist circuit buses keeping in mind COVID guidelines. "There were package tours for Ashtavinayak. We are starting them again. We have started Mahabaleshwar darshan from Pune. There are many other package tours that we are doing," he said.

Rohit Dhende of Bus For Us Foundation said that the project has dual benefits. "One is that the public and tourists will get an absolute safe mode of transport and reliable tourist trips. The other thing is that the MSRTC will require the much-needed revenue and get a boost," he said.

18,000

Number of buses in MSRTC's fleet

Keep scrolling to read more news

Catch up on all the latest Crime, National, International and Hatke news here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates.

Mid-Day is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@middayinfomedialtd) and stay updated with the latest news