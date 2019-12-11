MENU
MSSA: Ayusha Kulabkar spikes it up!

Updated: Dec 11, 2019, 08:03 IST | Gordon D'costa | Mumbai

St Lawrence's Kulabkar smashes her way past Children's Academy (Malad) to help Borivli school storm into MSSA U-16 inter-school volleyball final

St Lawrence's Ayusha Kulabkar (2nd from left) during the MSSA U-16 volleyball semi-final at Azad Maidan yesterday. Pic/ Suresh Karkera
St Lawrence's Ayusha Kulabkar (2nd from left) during the MSSA U-16 volleyball semi-final at Azad Maidan yesterday. Pic/ Suresh Karkera

Ayusha Kulabkar played a stellar role, inspiring St Lawrence High School (Borivli) to a quick 25-8, 25-8 victory over Children's Academy (Malad) in the first semi-final of the MSSA girls U-16 inter-school volleyball tournament at Azad Maidan on Tuesday.

Showing good, all-round qualities, Ayusha played aggressively and with some excellent support from her teammates, ensured her school dictated terms to the Malad side.

Roshni Baliga, playing as a pivot, provided some fine lifts to set up Ayush, who killed off the rallies with her perfect smashes. "We have been playing together right from the U-12 and U-14 age groups and have always dominated MSSA tournaments.

Now, in the senior category [U-16] too we are doing well and are determined to clinch another title," Ayusha told mid-day after the win.

In the second semi-final, Dr Babasaheb Ambedkar Vidyalaya (Vikhroli) beat BAK Swadhyay Bhavan (Matunga) 26-24, 25-22 to set up a final date with St Lawrence.

Earlier, in an absorbing quarter-final match, Dr Babasaheb Ambedkar Vidyalaya had to work hard to overcome Children's Academy (Ashok Nagar) in two closely contested sets. Purva Rane played a stellar role as her timely smashes helped the Vikhroli girls win 26-24, 25-21. Swadhyay Bhavan also faced a strong challenge from Children's Academy (Thakur Complex) before winning 25-19, 25-22.

The other two quarter-final ties were one-sided—Children's Academy (Malad) beat Oberoi International (Jogeshwari) 25-9, 25-18 and St Lawrence beat Queen Mary (Grant Road) 25-22, 25-10.

