MSSA badminton: Nandika Raghav storms into U- 16 quarters national

Updated: Sep 17, 2019, 08:27 IST | Gordon Dcosta

Nandika perfectly executed her plans and came out trumps by coasting to a 15- 12 victory

MSSA badminton: Nandika Raghav storms into U- 16 quarters national
Nandika Raghav. Pic/ Suresh Karkera

Nandika Raghav of Podar International School IB & CIE ( Santacruz) came well prepared for her match against Kamya Ravi of Ryan International School ( Goregaon). She perfectly executed her plans and came out trumps by coasting to a 15- 12 victory in a girls' under- 16 singles pre- quarter- final match of the CCI- MSSA inter- schools badminton tournament at the CCI courts yesterday.

"Last year, I had narrowly lost to her [ Kamya] in the U- 14 category. After trailing 11- 18, I fought back to win nine successive points, but could not convert the match points to close out the match and ultimately lost. This time, I did my homework," said Nandika.

Meanwhile, top seed Hrissha Dubey of Jamnabai Narsee beat Chary Shreya of Auxilium Convent 15- 1, while CNM's Manya Avlani beat Nahar International's Vriddhi Chaphekar 15- 4.

