MSSA basketball: Advay Sardesai, Mihir Kantawala shine in Campion's big win

Campion School (Cooperage) were in complete control against Gokuldham (Goregaon) and sailed to a 20-0 win in a mini boys U-13 first round match of the MSSA inter-school basketball tournament at Azad Maidan on Thursday. Skipper Advay Sardesai and Mihir Kantawala scored eight and six points respectively in their team's lop-sided win.

Earlier, St Joseph's 'B' (Wadala) got the better of Rustomjee International 'B' (Dahisar) by a narrow 6-4 margin. Omkar Chavan shot two baskets and Harsh Vadde one for the winners while Anil C scored the four points for the losing side.

Meanwhile, Ramniwas Bajaj (Malad) received a walkover as Thakur Public 'B' (Kandivli) failed to report for their match.

