Search

MSSA basketball: Advay Sardesai, Mihir Kantawala shine in Campion's big win

Updated: Jan 18, 2020, 08:04 IST | Gordon D'costa | Mumbai

Earlier, St Joseph's 'B' (Wadala) got the better of Rustomjee International 'B' (Dahisar) by a narrow 6-4 margin

Campion's Advay Sardesai (left) on Thursday. Pic/Atul Kamble
Campion's Advay Sardesai (left) on Thursday. Pic/Atul Kamble

Campion School (Cooperage) were in complete control against Gokuldham (Goregaon) and sailed to a 20-0 win in a mini boys U-13 first round match of the MSSA inter-school basketball tournament at Azad Maidan on Thursday. Skipper Advay Sardesai and Mihir Kantawala scored eight and six points respectively in their team's lop-sided win.

Earlier, St Joseph's 'B' (Wadala) got the better of Rustomjee International 'B' (Dahisar) by a narrow 6-4 margin. Omkar Chavan shot two baskets and Harsh Vadde one for the winners while Anil C scored the four points for the losing side.

Meanwhile, Ramniwas Bajaj (Malad) received a walkover as Thakur Public 'B' (Kandivli) failed to report for their match.

Catch up on all the latest sports news and updates here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates

Sign up for all the latest news, top galleries and trending videos from Mid-day.com

Subscribe
NEXT STORY
This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK