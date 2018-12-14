MSSA Basketball: Bosco beat IES New English 61-8 to enter quarter-finals

other-sports

Arav Jaggi, 14, played the lead role for Don Bosco and top-scored with 24 points

Don Bosco cager Arav Jaggi is all smiles at Azad Maidan yesterday. Pic/Sayyed Sameer Abedi

Defending champs Don Bosco (Matunga) defeated IES New English (Bandra) 61-8 to advance into the boys' U-16 quarter-finals of the MSSA-organised inter-school basketball tournament at Azad Maidan yesterday.

Arav Jaggi, 14, played the lead role for Don Bosco and top-scored with 24 points. Don Bosco captain Anurag Pandey also made his presence felt by scoring 12 points while teammate Aryan Chopra made a useful contribution with eight points. For IES New English, Ritik Rawat scored four points.

Meanwhile, St Joseph's 'B' (Wadala) recorded a 53-13 win against Lakshdham (Goregaon) to progress to the quarter-finals. Karan Shah (10 points) and Sahil Pednekar (8 points) were the leading scorers in St Joseph's victory. Harsh Meshram, Aaran Ajmera and Yash Gupta scored four points each for Lakshdham.

Catch up on all the latest sports news and updates here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates