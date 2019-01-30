MSSA children finally get changing rooms; parents, spectators get seats

other-sports

Schools' sports body builds changing rooms for children participating in basketball tournaments and seating facilities for parents and spectators

Parents watch the action from the new metal stands. Pics/Suresh Karkera

In a much-needed improvement and development, the Mumbai Schools Sports Association (MSSA) has finally provided changing rooms for the school children participating in basketball tournaments at the Schools Sports Centre, Azad Maidan.

The MSSA authorities have also erected metal stands to provide seating facilities for the parents accompanying the children and the spectators to watch the matches.



The newly-built changing room for basketball players at the MSSA's Schools Sports Centre, Azad Maidan

'Excellent job'

Former Indian hockey player Edgar Mascarenhas, Sports Director, Don Bosco International School (Matunga) was all praise of the latest facilities. "The MSSA has done an excellent job by providing changing rooms for the players, especially for the girls. Putting up the stands is also very good as it gives comfort to the parents who can sit and watch their children play," Edgar, who watched his schoolgirls defeat Hiranandani (Powai), told mid-day yesterday.

The changing rooms are fitted with basic necessities, like proper lights and fans and small wall-cupboards to keep the bags. In addition the MSSA has also installed a new platform and cabin for the technical officials and time-keeper to sit and monitor the matches.

'Plans fulfilled'

MSSA General Secretary, Esmero Figueiredo, who is also the basketball secretary, mentioned that he has finally fulfilled his plans of doing something for the children. "For the past couple of years I wanted to have changing rooms for the kids and the stands so that the parents don't come close to the playing area.

"At last our President Fr Jude Rodrigues, acceded to my fervent requests," Figueiredo said. "The cost for the changing rooms and the stands is approximately R5 lakh. I have more plans to raise the standard of this basketball court and I am confident that Fr Jude will once again back me," Figueiredo added.

Speaking on the basis of anonymity, a coach of a prominent school which encourages their school children to participate in multiple sports, was happy for the basketball players, but questioned why the same facilities are not provided for the football players.

"It's very good that MSSA has provided such facilities for the youngsters playing basketball. But it baffles me as to why MSSA cannot provide such facilities for the football players. It's sad because the girls from my school and the other schools had no place to change and there was no provision for the parents to sit and watch the games," the peeved coach said.

