MSSA: Children's Academy find their Rhythm in 7-0 win over Joseph's

Children's Academy (Malad) rode on a brilliant hat-trick from Rhythm Mamnia to blank St Joseph’s (Malad) 7-0 in a boys U-16 Division-I league match of the MSSA inter-school hockey tournament at the SAI ground in Kandivli on Monday.

Rhythm's teammates Ravi Bharadia and Vansh Shah provided amble support to their star forward and even ended up sharing the other four goals to seal the win for Children’s Academy.

In another tie, defending champions St Stanislaus started off on a positive note by storming to a 6-0 win over St Dominic Savio (Andheri). St Stanislaus’s star forward Kyle Justin netted two goals while Cristiano Corriea, Shaad Sayyed, Narad Parab and Adrian Brazanga, all added one goal each to complete the tally for the Bandra outfit.

Meanwhile, Dr Antonio Da Silva (Dadar) drew 2-2 with Our Lady of Dolours on Monday. The Dadar side were leading throughout the match before Prem Mehral scored a brace to help Our Lady of Dolours equalise and make it to the knockouts by virtue of his two field goals.

