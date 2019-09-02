MSSA: Disha Khaotare, Nashmita Jathanna win against St Joseph's team
The girls from Powai and Malad played a good, positive attacking game, but failed to find the net in the opening 15 minutes
Bombay Scottish (Powai) scored twice in the second half to beat Carmel of St Joseph's (Malad) in a girls' U-16 Div-II pre-quarter-final of the MSSA inter-school football tournament at the Neville D'Souza ground, Bandra on Saturday.
The girls from Powai and Malad played a good, positive attacking game, but failed to find the net in the opening 15 minutes. In the second session, the Bombay Scottish outfit enjoyed the better of the exchanges, and in the sixth minute, Disha Khaotare drilled in the opener off a direct free-kick from the edge of the box. Five minutes later Nashmita Jathanna scored after making a solo run down the middle to consolidate Scottish's lead.
