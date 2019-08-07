MSSA: Girls under 16 Division-II don't report to play matches

football

MSSA disappointed as girls under-16 Division-II is marred by no-shows and walkovers

Chatrabhuj Narsee Memorial school girls train at Cooperage after they got a walkover against Podar International in the MSSA girls U-16 Div-II tournament yesterday. Pic/Atul Kamble

There is certainly a lack of interest from the girls' teams who have confirmed their participation in the U-16 Division-II competition of the MSSA inter-school football tournament. A spate of no-shows and walkovers, have been the trend over the past two days. All the four matches did not start on Monday, and only one was completed at the Cooperage yesterday.

MSSA football secretary Sebastian Fernandes, who was present at Cooperage, informed mid-day that he had no clue why teams weren't reporting for their matches.

Schools unprepared

"We [MSSA] circulated the fixtures and schedule to all concerned schools almost 10 days ago. I don't understand the reason why the schools are not reporting for their matches. I feel that most of the schools have not prepared their teams," said Fernandes.

Prami Shah, captain of CNM (Chatrabhuj Narsee Memorial) School (Vile Parle) was disappointed to return back without playing the match. "We had come prepared to play, but our opponents [Podar International School, Santacruz] did not report for the game. We were awarded a walkover and will get three points, but more importantly, we were very keen to play. This is frustrating," said a dejected Prami.

The CNM girls had a kick around among themselves for almost an hour before heading to their bus to return to school.

In the first match that took place, Dr Sarvapali Radhakrishna (Malad) blanked St John the Evangelist (Andheri) 5-0.

Komal scores brace

Captain Komal Masurkar scored the last two goals after Momin Noorain, Krisha Chethiar and Anushka Bhangle had scored the first three.

JJ Academy (Mulund) and SM Shetty International (Powai) were both not present for their match, while Navy Children School (Colaba) and Jankidevi Public School (Andheri) also failed to report to the venue.

On Monday, Yashodham (Goregaon) had reported for their match, but their opponents Narayana E-Techno (Borivli) didn't show up.

Then GD Somani (Cuffe Parade) did not turn up for their game against Canossa HS (Mahim), who had arrived for the fixture.

The other two matches — Shree Chandulal Nanavati (Vile Parle) v Gundecha (Kandivli) and Holy Cross (Kurla) v Bombay Scottish (Powai) — could not be played as all four teams stayed away.

