MTV Ace of Space 2: Five reasons to watch Vikas Gupta's show

television

While the first season of Ace of Space gained extreme popularity, the makers are back with its second season, hosted by Vikas Gupta

Vikas Gupta shared this photo on Instagram account.

What makes for an entertaining reality show that will leave you hooked, waiting for the next episode? Intriguing tasks, dramatic fights, new relationships brewing, newly developed bonds, starry appearances, changing equations, etc. The captive reality show, MTV Ace of Space is a perfect blend of all these elements. Post the remarkable success of the first season, it's time for the second edition of the fight for the basic survival need- Space, with MTV Ace of Space S2. Starting 24th August, every day at 6 PM, MTV Ace of Space S2 promises to be bigger and better, with Less Space, More Drama.

As Season 2 is all set for a dhamakedaar (explosive) premiere, we give you 5 reasons to tune-in to MTV Ace of Space S2, every day-

The Mastermind is Back!

An entertaining host, Mastermind Vikas Gupta won a million hearts in the first season. From being the strict mentor monitoring the contestants to the supportive friend and confidante, resolving problems and serious fights, Vikas Gupta was the perfect host. As Season 2 is back, it will be exciting to see Vikas donning the hat once again and spread his magic!

The New Abode!

While Season 1 had a unique and a lavish set-up, Season 2 will have an interesting design, specifically made for the Haves and the Have-nots. While the Haves will have all the luxuries, the Have-nots will be deprived of it. The structure of the house has specifically been made according to the new theme. With the new house divided into two factions, the viewers will look forward to how the contestants survive in these new structures, shrinking walls, with basic necessities.

The Innovative concept

This season, we will get to see a new concept where the fans will get a chance to interact with the contestants. This enhanced digital interaction will keep the fans engaged. The viewers will also be able to engage through a social media contest, 'Main Bhi Mastermind' and will get a chance to witness the in-house experience.

The entertaining mixed bag- Contestants!

While Season 1 had some of the popular names such as Varun Sood, Divya Agarwal, Om Prakash Mishra, Season 2 leaves no stone unturned with a famous bunch, who will take the level of drama a notch higher. From the Bigg Boss fame, Deepak Thakur, television actress Krissann Barretto, the Australian model, Lucinda Nicholas, to the upcoming reality show sensation Baseer Ali, MTV Ace of Space 2 will have some renowned faces from the tinsel town. How will these contestants take on the challenges and handle controversies, challenges, and allegations? Who will shine bright amongst this bunch? Only time will tell!

Double the Drama, Double the Fun!

There's no denying the fact that Season 1 rose to success, thanks to the much talked about the controversy between Divya Agarwal, Varun Sood, and Priyank Sharma. The open letter by Priyank Sharma grabbed innumerable eyeballs and became the talk of the town. I addition to this, multiple highpoints in the show made it everyone's favorite, with fans already anticipating the next season. With Season 2 ready to launch with a bang, the contestants, Mastermind's twists and turns, ugly fights will make for a memorable, a must-watch season!

Also Read: Ace Of Space winner Divya Agarwal's schedule is choc-a-bloc with projects

Catch up on all the latest entertainment news and gossip here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates